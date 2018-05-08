Comments
(CBS Detroit) – Today is Teacher Appreciation Day and several places across Metro Detroit are saying thank you to the people who spend countless hours educating and shaping our youth.
Some eateries and shops are celebrating the whole week (May 7-11) while others are offering discounts and freebies today. Take a look at our list below:
Eats
- Chipotle
Stop by between 3 p.m. and closing time on Tuesday with a faculty ID, and receive buy one, get one free burritos, bowls, salads, or order of tacos.
- Einstein’s Bagels
All week, teachers can get 20 percent off any purchase. Use promo code 9053.
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop
Pick up a sandwich or a salad on Tuesday and be sure to treat yourself with a free fountain drink or cookie to accompany it.
- Cici’s Pizza
Free pizza buffet on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, with valid school ID at participating locations.
- Giordano’s
You don’t have to be a teacher to take advantage Of this discount. New and existing members of the chain’s email club will get 20% off online orders Tuesday for Teacher Appreciation Day. Sign up at http://www.giordanos.com/join.
- Mod Pizza
Stop in on Tuesday, with teacher ID and get 50 percent off a pizza or salad.
Treats
- Barnes & Noble
Teachers, librarians and home schoolers enrolled in the educator discount program are eligible for 25 percent discounts off publisher list price on teacher appreciation days.
- Books-A-Million
Receive coupons upon signing up for an educator’s discount card.
- Costco
- Teachers can get up to $60 in savings when they sign up for a Costco membership.
- Marshalls
15 percent off all in-store purchases for educators year-round – just show ID.
- Joann Fabrics
Save 15 percent in stores and online year-round.