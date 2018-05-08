(CBS Detroit) – Today is Teacher Appreciation Day and several places across Metro Detroit are saying thank you to the people who spend countless hours educating and shaping our youth.

Some eateries and shops are celebrating the whole week (May 7-11) while others are offering discounts and freebies today. Take a look at our list below:

Eats

Chipotle

Stop by between 3 p.m. and closing time on Tuesday with a faculty ID, and receive buy one, get one free burritos, bowls, salads, or order of tacos.

Stop by between 3 p.m. and closing time on Tuesday with a faculty ID, and receive buy one, get one free burritos, bowls, salads, or order of tacos. Einstein’s Bagels

All week, teachers can get 20 percent off any purchase. Use promo code 9053.

All week, teachers can get 20 percent off any purchase. Use promo code 9053. Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Pick up a sandwich or a salad on Tuesday and be sure to treat yourself with a free fountain drink or cookie to accompany it.

Pick up a sandwich or a salad on Tuesday and be sure to treat yourself with a free fountain drink or cookie to accompany it. Cici’s Pizza

Free pizza buffet on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, with valid school ID at participating locations.

Free pizza buffet on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, with valid school ID at participating locations. Giordano’s

You don’t have to be a teacher to take advantage Of this discount. New and existing members of the chain’s email club will get 20% off online orders Tuesday for Teacher Appreciation Day. Sign up at http://www.giordanos.com/join.

You don’t have to be a teacher to take advantage Of this discount. New and existing members of the chain’s email club will get 20% off online orders Tuesday for Teacher Appreciation Day. Sign up at http://www.giordanos.com/join. Mod Pizza

Stop in on Tuesday, with teacher ID and get 50 percent off a pizza or salad.

Treats