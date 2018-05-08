CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
(CBS Detroit) – Today is Teacher Appreciation Day and several places across Metro Detroit are saying thank you to the people who spend countless hours educating and shaping our youth.

Some eateries and shops are celebrating the whole week (May 7-11) while others are offering discounts and freebies today. Take a look at our list below:

Eats

  • Chipotle
    Stop by between 3 p.m. and closing time on Tuesday with a faculty ID, and receive buy one, get one free burritos, bowls, salads, or order of tacos.
  • Einstein’s Bagels
    All week, teachers can get 20 percent off any purchase. Use promo code 9053.
  • Potbelly Sandwich Shop
    Pick up a sandwich or a salad on Tuesday and be sure to treat yourself with a free fountain drink or cookie to accompany it.
  • Cici’s Pizza
    Free pizza buffet on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, with valid school ID at participating locations.
  • Giordano’s 
    You don’t have to be a teacher to take advantage Of this discount. New and existing members of the chain’s email club will get 20% off online orders Tuesday for Teacher Appreciation Day. Sign up at http://www.giordanos.com/join.
  • Mod Pizza
    Stop in on Tuesday, with teacher ID and get 50 percent off a pizza or salad.

Treats

  • Barnes & Noble
    Teachers, librarians and home schoolers enrolled in the educator discount program are eligible for 25 percent discounts off publisher list price on teacher appreciation days.
  • Books-A-Million
    Receive coupons upon signing up for an educator’s discount card.
  • Costco
  • Teachers can get up to $60 in savings when they sign up for a Costco membership.
  • Marshalls
    15 percent off all in-store purchases for educators year-round – just show ID.
  • Joann Fabrics
    Save 15 percent in stores and online year-round.

 

