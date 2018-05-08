CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
SUGAR LAND, TX (CBS LOCAL) – Police saved a woman from drowning after she fell asleep and drove her car into alligator and snake infested waters over the weekend. That according to the Sugar Land Police Department.

Body camera footage showed the dramatic rescue. Sugar Land police posted the video on their Facebook page.

“The quick actions of several police officers Saturday morning were captured on body cameras as they saved the life of a woman whose car was sinking fast in a local lake,” the Facebook post said.

Officials said witnesses called 911 before 6:30AM Saturday reporting the crash. “A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed jumped a curb near the intersection of Meadowcroft Boulevard and Westcott Avenue, accelerated off an embankment and ended up several hundred feet offshore,” the post continued.

Video: Police Rescue Woman Who Drove Car Into Alligator Infested Lake

Police Rescue Woman Who Drove Car Into Alligator Infested Lake (Sugar Land Police)

In the video officers are seen quickly wading into the water and breaking a window. Sugar Land police said that three officers entered the lake. Police pulled the woman out of the vehicle shortly thereafter.

Officials said alligators and snakes live in that lake.

“The vehicle sank below the surface shortly after the woman was removed,” police said in the post. “She later told an officer she fell asleep before losing control of her vehicle.”

Police said the driver was not hurt but one officer was treated from minor cuts.

H/T CBS DFW

