(CBS Detroit/ AP)

MSU trustee, Brian Mosallam, proposed Tuesday a few big changes to the shape of the governing board at Michigan State.

He released an eight-page memo stating, it’s a New Day at MSU. “We must listen. We must learn. Now, together, we must fight to do what is right by our Spartan Community, especially our courageous survivors, Today, I propose new and revised policies that I call on MSU’s Board of Trustees to adopt and for our administration to implement.”

Mosallam wants a faculty member and a student to be on the board of trustees, giving them voting rights for everything from the presidential search to the cost of tuition, room, and board.

He would also like the school to hire an independent sexual misconduct ombudsman and would like to create a sexual misconduct survivors advisory committee.

This is Mossallam’s first term as a trustee, elected to an eight-year term back on January 1, 2013.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.   

