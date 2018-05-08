CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – State and U.S. film premieres are among the offerings during the 13th Arab Film Festival in southeastern Michigan.

The event returns to Cinetopia Film Festival May 31-June 10. It’s the fourth time the festival featuring films of the Arab World has linked with Cinetopia, which screens films in Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Detroit.

U.S. premieres include “A Certain Nasser” about Georges Nasser, a Lebanese cinema pioneer. It will be paired June 10 with the first Lebanese film screened at the Cannes Film Festival, Nasser’s 1957 film, “Where to?”

The short films program expands to two programs: The first, on June 8, focuses on “Everyday Heroes from the Arab World” and second, on June 9, is “Celebrating Arab Women Filmmakers.”

The Arab American National Museum presents the Arab Film Festival.

