Filed Under:DTE

NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA/ AP) – The smokestacks at the former Shenango Coke Works near Pittsburgh were imploded Tuesday afternoon.

Detroit-based DTE Energy, which owns the former coke plant, imploded the two brick smokestacks and a massive concrete coal storage bunker.

shenango coke works implosion Watch: DTE Owned Smokestacks, Bunker Of Former Coke Plant Imploded

Prior to the implosion, the smokestacks were checked and scrubbed. According to the Allegheny County Health Department, no asbestos was found in the stacks.

Company spokesman Brian Corbett said DTE Energy has been cleaning the site and removing equipment for several months, but it could take another two years to finish demolition and cleanup.

DTE Energy bought the works in 2008 and produced the last coke from its 56 ovens in January 2016, ending 54 years of baking coal into metallurgical coke there. The company says it hasn’t yet decided what future use of the site will be.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

