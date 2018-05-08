SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP — A man was in for a shock when an entire family of raccoons fell through his ceiling recently. Not one or two, but six raccoons — a mother and her five babies — fell into the man’s living room inside his Sheridan Township home.

The Albion Department of Public Safety responded and safely escorted the family out with the help of a dog catcher pole, but not before several attempts, many laughs and lots of expletives hurled. At one point the mother raccoon bit the responder’s gloved hand and drew blood.

