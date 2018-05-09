GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A rendering of the famous “LOVE” sculpture is showing some love to Grand Rapids.

The western Michigan city has welcomed a reproduction of the Robert Indiana sculpture Wednesday morning on Louis Campau Promenade in its downtown district.

It was unveiled by members of the Frey family representing the Frey Foundation. The Grand Rapids-based philanthropy bought the sculpture and has invested in other public art in the city.

The city joins several others across the country and globe with renderings of the sculpture. They include the original in Indianapolis and others in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jerusalem and Lisbon, Portugal.

After the unveiling, organizers were holding a discussion at the Grand Rapids Art Museum about how art and public places can work together to enhance culture and community.

