DENVER (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Firefighter greeted flight 1854 Monday night at around 8pm, when it landed at Denver International Airport because the flight from Detroit filled with smoke.
Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says passengers reported smoke filled the cabin as the plane was taxiing to the gate.
She says no major injuries were reported from smoke inhalation, but she has heard that a handful of passengers suffered minor injuries during the evacuation.
Williams did not know how many people were on board or what kind of plane was involved.
Rachel Naftel snapped pictures of the commotion Tuesday evening.
She says fumes were coming through the vents.
Denver fire officials say firefighters responded to a call about smoke inside the plane and were told the plane was evacuated using portable stairs.
