DENVER (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Firefighter greeted flight 1854 Monday night at around 8pm, when it landed at Denver International Airport because the flight from Detroit filled with smoke.

Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says passengers reported smoke filled the cabin as the plane was taxiing to the gate.

Earlier tonight, Delta flight 1854 from Detroit landed safely at DEN. As it was taxiing, smoke was reported in the cabin so the aircraft was safely evacuated. There were no flames. Only minor injuries reported. Airport operations are normal. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 9, 2018

She says no major injuries were reported from smoke inhalation, but she has heard that a handful of passengers suffered minor injuries during the evacuation.

Williams did not know how many people were on board or what kind of plane was involved.

Rachel Naftel snapped pictures of the commotion Tuesday evening.

She says fumes were coming through the vents.

Scariest thing. After landing fumes through the vents and fire. Feeling faint and sick. Baby was last one out!!! Emergency evacuation. Scariest thing ever. Delta. #Delta #deltaairlines @Delta @DeltaNewsHub pic.twitter.com/oMmkpbhoqo — Rachel Naftel (@rachelnaftel) May 9, 2018

Denver fire officials say firefighters responded to a call about smoke inside the plane and were told the plane was evacuated using portable stairs.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.