LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan Apple producers have agreed to continue their advertising and promotion program.

In a recent vote, 75 percent of producers decided to keep the initiative going for another five years.

Established in July 1968, program is designed to boost publicity for Michigan apples, support market development and research, and obtain and share information about the industry that’s important to producers.

The program is led by seven apple producers appointed by the governor. The director of the state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development serve as non-voting members of the board.