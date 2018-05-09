(AP) — Voters have tossed a northern Michigan official out of office after he refused to apologize for anti-Muslim Facebook posts.

MLive.com reports that unofficial results from Tuesday’s recall election show that Jeff Sieting was voted out as village president in Kalkaska and that voters elected Harley Wales to replace him. Sieting had held the post since 2012.

A recall petition was filed in November over complaints that included Sieting’s social media posts. The posts called for the killing of “every last Muslim” and for nuclear weapons to be used on the world’s 10 largest Muslim-majority cities.

Sieting tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle he’s relieved with the vote’s outcome.

Wales will serve the rest of Sieting’s term and plans to run for re-election in November.

Kalkaska is about 230 miles (370 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.