Wondering where to find the best diners near you?

We crunched the numbers to find the top diners in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt for diner fare.

1. Dime Store

PHOTO: ALBERT K./YELP

Topping the list is downtown’s Dime Store, located at 719 Griswold St., Suite 180, in the Chrysler House skyscraper (formerly the Dime Building).

The breakfast and brunch spot is the highest rated diner in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 944 reviews on Yelp. Not only is it a local favorite, but the casual, 75-seat spot recently got a visit from the Washington Post, which raved about the “varied, creative and locally sourced” fare.

Try made-from-scratch offerings like the seasonal veggie hash or the cannoli waffle (malted Belgian waffle with sweet cannoli filling, chocolate ganache, candied lemon zest and pistachio crumble).

2. Lafayette Coney Island

PHOTO: JEANNETTE W./YELP

Next up is downtown’s Lafayette Coney Island, situated at 118 W. Lafayette Blvd. With four stars out of 750 reviews on Yelp, the no-frills diner, serving coney dogs, chili and more, may have finally claimed victory in its legendary rivalry with American Coney Island (which has a 3.5-star rating).

Try the Greek salad with pita, the chili bowl, gyro plate and, of course, the Coney Island hot dog for $2.80.

3. Duly’s Place

PHOTO: AL P./YELP

Southwest Detroit’s Duly’s Place, located at 5458 W. Vernor Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews.

A long counter — which offers the only available seating — runs the length of the tiny, narrow eatery that appears virtually unchanged since the 1960s. Look for hot dogs, burgers and breakfast options like the Mexican omelet.

4. Parks & Rec Diner

PHOTO: AMANDA K./YELP

The Parks & Rec Diner, offering breakfast and brunch, is another downtown go-to, with four stars out of 320 Yelp reviews.

Head over to 1942 Grand River Ave. to try it for yourself. The retro-inspired diner features a seasonally rotating menu and locally sourced ingredients, with a focus on classic dishes with a twist. Try the parfait with house-made coconut milk, ricotta pancakes with chocolate jam, and biscuits and gravy served with a poached egg.

5. Brooklyn Street Local

PHOTO: MIKE L./YELP

Over in Corktown, check out Brooklyn Street Local, which has earned four stars out of 218 reviews on Yelp. Owned by a Canadian couple, the 40-seat diner at 1266 Michigan Ave. offers an abundance of vegetarian and vegan fare.

On its website, the diner says it focuses on local, seasonal ingredients, with many sourced from urban farms in Detroit. The menu features homemade vanilla scones, banana walnut pancakes, kale caesar salad, a pork belly sandwich with apple slaw, and a classic poutine with organic cheese curd and gravy.

6. Ham Shop Cafe

PHOTO: STEVE S./YELP

Last but not least, there’s Ham Shop Cafe, a downtown favorite at 330 Monroe St. with four stars out of 78 reviews.

Nothing fancy here: just hearty, affordable fare like hot turkey, roast beef or meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy, and stir-fry dishes served with soup, salad or coleslaw. Yelp reviewer Samuel C. insists you won’t walk away hungry, “There was enough on my plate to feed a Sunday school.”

