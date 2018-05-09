MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Police say a suspect in the decades-old slaying of a 12-year-old Michigan girl boasted to fellow prisoners that he killed several other girls.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told reporters Wednesday that “the suspect in this case also did brag about murdering four to six people to inmates where he is being housed.”

Police have said detectives questioned 59-year-old Arthur Ream in prison about Kimberly King who was last seen in 1979.

The FBI and local agencies are excavating woods about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Detroit in Macomb Township, near where Ream led police in 2008 to the remains of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki.

Ream is serving life in prison for killing Zarzycki who disappeared in 1986.

Dwyer says authorities “do have probable cause to believe” the area “is a gravesite.”

