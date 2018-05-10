Filed Under:farm, tractor

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a young child has died after falling from a moving tractor in southwestern Michigan.

shutterstock 523560184 Child Dies After Fall From Tractor In Brady Township

The Kalamazoo County sheriff’s department says the accident happened Wednesday evening on private property in Brady Township.

Details about what happened and the child’s name and age weren’t immediately released. The death is under investigation.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen