Filed Under:Arthur Ream, Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan inmate named as the suspect in a series of cold-case slayings told police a decade ago about his fondness for teenage girls.

gettyimages 956593276 Convicted Killer Told Police He Had A Fondness For Teen Girls

Arthur Ream made that and other statements during a videotaped 2008 interview with police investigating the 1986 disappearance of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki.

Ream told officers he was “into” teenage girls. He later said Cindy’s death had been driving him “crazy for 22 years.”

After his conviction in her slaying, Ream led police to Cindy’s remains in a wooded area in Macomb Township, northeast of Detroit.

Still, Ream denied killing the girl, saying she fell from an open elevator at his carpet warehouse.

The FBI is digging in a wooded area for up to seven other girls reported missing decades ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen