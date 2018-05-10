PORT HURON (AP) — A former Michigan pastor faces federal charges for allegations he coerced underage girls to engage in sex acts online.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday alleges FBI agents were investigating a chatroom-based website when they learned 63-year-old Jackie Douglas Woodburn had been contacting minors. The complaint says the chatroom attracts men who pose as youths “to sexually exploit minor teenage and preteen girls.”

Authorities say a purported 15-year-old’s IP address that identifies a computer’s location traced back to Woodburn’s Burtchville Township home. Investigators found at least 70,000 chat messages, some asking girls to send sexually explicit photos.

Woodburn faces charges for producing child pornography, and coercion and enticement. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 23.

He was an associate pastor in Port Huron before retiring this year. He’s also a licensed counselor.

Woodburn’s attorney says allegations haven’t been proven.

