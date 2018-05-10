(CBS Detroit) GRAND RAPIDS — Tragic news out of Grand Rapids, that’s where an 8-year-old girl is dead after reportedly trying to feed the homeless at a nearby park.

Nevaeh Alston was hit and killed by a vehicle in Grand Rapids around 9 p.m. Tuesday while crossing the road near the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, the family told WOODTV. She was going to give food to the homeless who stay near the park, according to the report.

The girl was rushed to the hospital, but died from her injuries. Police said neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the crash. It is unclear if the driver will face charges.

Photo via GoFundMe.

