MARQUETTE — For the price of $20 million, you could own Michigan’s most expensive home for sale right now, in a tucked-away corner of Marquette. It’s a 23-bedroom, 415-acre estate steeped in luxury and history. A show-stopping Tiffany clock? Check. More than 5,000 feet of private sandy beach front on Lake Superior? Check. Your own private island? Check.

The estate, known as Granot Loma, is in a league of its own. It’s surely built for the outdoor enthusiast: there’s two rivers, a private harbor with an indoor boathouse, hiking and snowmobile trails, hunting and wildlife watching opportunities and fishing. It includes a farm with orchards, gardens, fields and a large dairy barn. There’s also two additional homes and a private windmill that covers all its energy needs.

The home was built in the roaring ’20s by financier Louis G. Kaufman and according to Property Shark, is probably the largest hand-crafted log cabin in the U.S. It features a commercial-grade chef’s kitchen that emulates the White House kitchen, they said, and it’s included in the National Register of Historic Places.

Click here to continue.