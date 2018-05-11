DETROIT — Flower Day at Eastern Market is coming up, one of the most popular springtime traditions around the city. On May 20, the sheds will be transformed with fresh blooms, interesting floral arrangements, just-cut greenery and garden-ready plants, all for purchase.

The annual event always takes place on the Sunday after Mother’s Day and has been an Eastern Market tradition since 1967. Growers come from all around Michigan and the special day is made possible by Metro Detroit Flower Growers Association, which shares 15 acres of the hardiest varieties of flowers for the region.

Here’s what you need to know about the event:

It draws lots of folks in

Flower Day is one of the largest events of its kind in Metro Detroit and attracts thousands to the city each May. On Facebook, some 32,000 people are interested in the event and more than 5,000 people plan to attend. RSVP on Facebook here.

Admission to the event is free and open for all.

