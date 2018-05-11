(BUSINESS WIRE)–At the Uber Elevate Summit this week, Corgan revealed their Uber Mega Skyport concept, CONNECT, providing the infrastructure to support and scale UberAIR service. The leading architecture and design firm’s plans support vertical take-off and landing, for a fleet of aerial vehicles with the flexibility to scale up to 1,000 landings per hour—revolutionizing point to point transport into a seamlessly integrated urban ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:

Corgan’s design concept for the Uber Mega Skyport system was revealed at the 2018 Uber Elevate Summit. The modular system features a scalable design that can be adapted anywhere for convenient access to UberAIR.

Corgan’s design coordinates with established highway networks to create new travel arteries that can accommodate the higher throughput required of mass adoption. Built above highways, the design solves for widespread infrastructure by repurposing familiar frameworks and amplifying efficiency and convenience to create a new culture of urban mobility while reconnecting the communities they serve.

Corgan was one of only six firms selected to present during this year’s Uber Elevate Summit. “Our expertise in aviation design coupled with our vision for future air travel allowed this project to dovetail with our existing urban air research,” said John Trupiano, Principal in Corgan’s Aviation studio. “It’s an incredibly exciting time to not only visualize what could be, but start to see things become a reality.”

Advancing aerial travel is part of Corgan’s heritage and has motivated recent research related to designing the holdroom of the future, advanced wayfinding techniques and an airport that fights jet lag.

ABOUT CORGAN

Corgan is a leading architecture and design firm with a human-centered approach, a deep technical experience and a reputation for great service to our clients, our people and our communities. Consistently ranked as one of the top five architecture firms, we listen to our clients and transform their insights into structures and spaces that inspire, inform and innovate. For eight decades, Corgan has developed special expertise in aviation, commercial, critical facilities, education, healthcare and interior design projects. Our approach to all these spaces is singular: to create unique environments where our clients thrive.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.