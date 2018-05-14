ROYAL OAK (CBS Detroit/AP) — A Royal Oak police officer fatally shot a man Monday morning on East Hudson Avenue between McClean and South Wilson avenues in Royal Oak.

Authorities say the man reportedly assaulted his parents and rushed at the officer who then shot him.

Royal Oak police say 20-year-old Cody Reynolds died in the early Monday shooting. No officers were injured.

Police say officers responded after a 911 caller reported she’d been stabbed by her son and the son struck his father in the head with a guitar. Police say they encountered Reynolds walking away from the scene and an officer ordered him to the ground, but he rushed at the officer.

Police say the officer fired and Reynolds was pronounced dead at a hospital. His parents had what were described as minor injuries.

Police Chief Corrigan O’Donohue says the officer is on administrative leave as the Oakland County sheriff’s office investigates.

