DEARBORN HEIGHTS (CBS Detroit/AP) — A man carrying a rifle has been fatally shot by Dearborn police after he allegedly confronted officers, early Sunday, police say.

State police say the man was shot about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the BoneYard BBQ near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Warren Avenue, after exchanging words with a Dearborn Heights officer.

State police Lt. Michael Shaw says the initial report to police was about a distraught woman walking along Telegraph Road. The officer encountered the man with the rifle while searching for the woman who was not located.

State police are investigating the shooting. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The dead man is 38-years-old and from Redford Township. His name has not been released.

