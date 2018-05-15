When it comes to finding Detroit off-road areas to enjoy in your 4X4 or on you off-road vehicle, the Department of Natural Resources maintains an extensive network of trails. To use them, you will need an ORV sticker available at www.mdnr-elicense.com or from a DNR office or Secretary of State office. There is also a complete listing online of the public trails in the state with descriptions of each area. But if you’re looking for serious adventure, check out these off-roading spots within a few hours of Detroit. You’ll find the toughest off-road parks and trails in Michigan.

The Mounds Off-Road Park

6145 E. Mt. Morris Road

Mt. Morris, MI 48458

(810) 736-7100

www.geneseecountyparks.org When most people think of the Genesee County Parks, they think of birds and hiking trails,. But with four-wheelers and ATVs, it is Mounds Off-Road Park that comes to mind. Considered by many off-roaders to be one of the premier off-road parks in the Great Lakes region, The Mounds offers challenges for drivers on ATVs, in Jeeps, trucks, or just about anything else that is considered to be an off-road vehicle. Related: Getaway Guide: One Tank Trip to Dexter

Bundies Hill Off-Road Park

9960 E. Chicago Road

Jerome, MI 49249

(517) 917-0493

www.facebook.com/bundyhill.recreation One of the newest places to get the tires off the asphalt is Bundies, which offers hill climbs, motocross, sand and mud all to be enjoyed. Unlike some of the commercial areas, at Bundies you can drive anything from ATVs or big 4X4s to dirt bikes, and the price is right with fees being $15 for an all-day pass for drivers and only $5 for each passenger. For those just getting into off-road driving, there is a beginners’ area to try wheeling around in.

Freelin MX

8395 Cargill Road

Brown City, MI 48416

(989) 761-1301

www.freelinmx.com From motocross to ATVs, you will find a place at Freelin MX. It is a bit of a drive from Detroit, being located in the “Thumb,” but it is well worth the time. There are over 50 acres of tracks and trails to head down and a full list of services from food to restrooms. Although Freelin MX is known for its motocross competitions, four-wheelers will find a home here too with special events taking place monthly, which are listed on the Freelin MX website.

Rocks and Valleys Off-Road Park

3407 E. Mannsiding Road

Harrison, MI 48625

(989) 539-1448

www.rocksandvalleys.com One of the newest off-road parks in the state is Rocks and Valleys, located a bit further away but again, well worth the drive. With over 200 acres covered with trails ranging in difficulty from beginner to expert, everyone will find a place to wheel. Drivers will find mud to splash through, rocks to climb over and hills to just plain climb. Rates are $20 per driver and $5 for each passenger. A waiver must be filled out and signed before drivers can take to the back roads and can be downloaded at www.rocksandvalleys.com. Related: Getaway Guide: One Tank Trip To Ann Arbor