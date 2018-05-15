Story Hoodline — On the hunt for the best steakhouses near you?

We crunched the numbers to find the top high-end steakhouses in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Roast

PHOTO: NICK W./YELP

Topping the list is Michael Symon’s Roast, which opened in 2008 and is credited with kick-starting the current restaurant renaissance downtown, per the Detroit Free Press.

Located at 1128 Washington Blvd. in the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, the celebrity chef’s restaurant is the top high-end steakhouse in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 868 reviews on Yelp.

Start your feast with the lamb neck risotto, roasted marrow or the chilled lobster appetizer with creme fraiche, avocado and grapefruit. For the main course, sink your teeth into filet mignon with crab bearnaise, a dry-aged ribeye with charred onion relish or the smoked pork chop with creamy polenta.

2. Texas de Brazil

PHOTO: TEXAS DE BRAZIL/YELP

Next up is downtown’s Texas de Brazil, situated at 1000 Woodward Ave. With four stars out of 409 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and Brazilian spot has proven to be a local favorite for carnivores looking to indulge.

The churrascaria, or Brazilian steakhouse, cooks a wide selection of meats over an open flame on large skewers and then carves them up tableside. Dinner is $44.99 for adults and includes unlimited meats — including filet mignon wrapped in bacon and parmesan-crusted pork loin — and trips to the salad bar.

3. London Chop House

PHOTO: ALLISTER D./YELP

Slip back to another time at the legendary London Chop House, a downtown destination since 1938. Located at 155 W. Congress St., Yelpers give the fancy steakhouse and cigar bar four stars out of 182 reviews.

The restaurant, which once catered to Detroit’s elite, features live jazz music and an extensive menu. Look for appetizers like steak tartare, oysters Rockefeller with bacon and seared scallops. Caviar service is also available. Entree standouts include braised short ribs with celery puree, double-cut lamb chops and a 35-day dry-aged ribeye.

4. Caucus Club

PHOTO: CAUCUS CLUB/YELP

The Caucus Club, a steakhouse that offers seafood and more downtown, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 59 Yelp reviews. The iconic restaurant, at 150 W. Congress St., was completely remodeled and reopened last year under new ownership after a five-year hiatus, the Metro Times reports.

On the menu, offerings include a 32-ounce tomahawk ribeye chop, braised veal shanks with saffron risotto and pan-seared halibut with watercress puree. Brunch is available on Sundays.

5. Prism

PHOTO: PRISM/YELP

Rounding out the top five is the Greektown Casino’s Prism, which has earned four stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the modern steakhouse by heading downtown to 555 E. Lafayette St.

On the menu, look for standouts like the friggitello pepper rock shrimp, beef tenderloin tips, lobster mac and cheese and N.Y. strip steak. For dessert, try the caramelized peaches and berries in whipped mascarpone cream. And with an extensive drink list, Yelp reviewer Kimberly D. says Prism is the best happy hour spot in the city.

Data provided by Hoodline. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.