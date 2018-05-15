Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Lions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) – The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Deontez Alexander, tight end Marcus Lucas and cornerback Josh Okonye.

The team announced the moves Monday. The Lions also waived wide receiver Kyle Lewis and waived-injured tight end Brandon Barnes.

Alexander played two seasons at Franklin College of Indiana. He had 114 receptions for 2,133 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Lucas entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Carolina in 2014. He was on the practice squad for Oakland and Indianapolis last season.

gettyimages 879158648 Lions Sign 3 Free Agents, Waive Lewis, Barnes

Okonye played last season at Purdue as a graduate transfer. He spent the previous four seasons at Wake Forest.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen