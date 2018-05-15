LIVONIA — A Dearborn man who works as a tailor in Livonia is facing seven more charges of criminal sexual conduct after allegedly inappropriately touching men while fitting them for uniforms.

Majed (Mark) Mohamad Wazni, 57, was just charged in April with two cases of criminal sexual conduct and now has seven other complaints from victims ages 33-69 who say they were inappropriately touched by Wazni in March and April of this year.

A postal worker, who did not want to be identified, said that Wazni groped him during a fitting for a new uniform at Allie Brothers, 20295 Middlebelt in Livonia, in February.

