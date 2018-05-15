ROYAL OAK — Endangered Species Day is coming up and the Detroit Zoo is doing its part to highlight global wildlife conservation initiatives. From 10:30 to 3:30 p.m. that day, visitors can get a better look at animals on the brink of extinction and meet with Detroit Zoo field researchers to ask questions.

“The Detroit Zoological Society contributes to wildlife conservation worldwide and, in some cases, we’ve led the revival of species on the brink of extinction,” said Ron Kagan, DZS CEO and executive director. “We are helping to ensure the long-term survival of critically endangered amphibians, reptiles, birds, mammals and invertebrates that represent the diversity of life on our planet.”

A schedule of appearances by DZS conservation scientists will take place throughout the Zoo, featuring 10- to 15-minute talks followed Q&A sessions.

