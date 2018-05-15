CANTON (AP) Authorities say four firefighters are among six people that have been sickened by suspected gas fumes at a home in Canton.

Canton Public Safety Director Joshua Meier says firefighters transported to a hospital Tuesday a man who was found unconscious and a second person at the home.

Meier says four firefighters, including one who was overcome by fumes, also are being evaluated at a hospital.

The medical conditions of the six weren’t immediately available.

Representatives of DTE Energy have determined the fumes or a gas leak are isolated to the home.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen