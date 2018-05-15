(CBS Detroit/CNN) Uber says it’s getting rid of its forced arbitration agreements for employees, riders and drivers who make sexual assault claims against the company.

Previously, if you wanted to use Uber’s app that meant you automatically agreed to terms and conditions and agreed to resolve any legal claims in an arbitration hearing.

Now, Uber says employees, riders, and drivers can take those claims to open court or choose to join a class-action lawsuit.

The policy change comes after a recent CNN investigation focusing on the assaut and abuse accusations against drivers.

Uber says it’s putting safety at the core of everything it does.

