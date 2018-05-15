PONTIAC — A 34-year-old Pontiac woman with a checkered past now faces up to life in prison for reportedly shooting and killing her 36-year-old boyfriend inside their home May 11.

Marita Talley reportedly used a handgun to kill her boyfriend on the couch and called 911 to confess the crime. She told police she would be waiting for them when they arrived and she was taken into custody without incident.

Talley has a criminal past, including a felonious assault charge and a another charge for assaulting a prison guard, official records show. According to police, she also had a prostitution-related charge out of Chicago, too.

