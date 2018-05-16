MICHIGAN — It’s that time of the year for a joy ride, but be careful because danger looms at some of Michigan’s most popular intersections.

In 2016, 43% of all injury crashes and 31% of all fatal crashes in Michigan occurred at intersections, according to Michigan Auto Law.

Their annual list of most dangerous intersections in Michigan shows that Macomb has the highest number of hot spots for accidents, and the most dangerous is at Van Dyke Avenue and 11 Mile Road/I-696 in Warren/Center Line, which saw 194 total crashes and 32 injury crashes in 2017.

Here are the top 20 most dangerous intersections in the state:

1. 11 Mile Road/I-696 at Van Dyke Avenue in Warren/Center Line, Macomb County: 194 total crashes, 32 injury crashes

2. 18 ½ Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights, Macomb County: 165 total crashes, 13 injury crashes

3. Telegraph Road at 12 Mile Road in Southfield, Oakland County: 150 Total Crashes, 23 Injury Crashes

4. Orchard Lake Road at 14 Mile road in Farmington Hills/West Bloomfield Township, Oakland County: 144 total crashes, 24 Injury crashes

5. Martin Parkway at Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township, Oakland County: 142 total crashes, 9 injury crashes

