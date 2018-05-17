Filed Under:Family Dollar

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Supreme Court has reinstated the murder convictions of a man who was accused of killing two workers at a suburban Detroit store.

shutterstock 579439165 Convictions Reinstated In 2 Dearborn Family Dollar Slayings

The court says physical and circumstantial evidence against Lavere Bryant was “undoubtedly overwhelming.” The court says he got a fair trial, even if jurors were told about Bryant’s unflattering history of sexual harassment and his sex offender status.

A 2016 decision by the Michigan appeals court was overturned Wednesday.

Bryant was convicted of murder in the 2013 deaths of two employees at a Family Dollar store in Dearborn. Bryant was a former employee. The victims of the slayings were Joseph Orlando and Brenna Machus, both 20 years old.

Bryant will continue serving life sentences.

