(CBS Detroit) – Small business is booming in the Motor City with more entrepreneurs setting up new companies. Why is that?

Chris Holman, of the Michigan Business Network, Terry Barclay, of Inforum, and Mark  S. Lee, of The LEE Group, joined “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about it and other trends on the weekly program airing  11:30 a.m.this Sunday on CBS 62.

Lee, who provides counsel  to companies in Metro Detroit, talked about the impact of more young people opening up firms.

Holman, who was once the Small Business Advocate for the state of Michigan underformer Gov. Jennifer Granholm, has been focused on celebrating start ups and small firms for years.

Barclay’s statewide organization has been providing information and mentoring for women owned businesses for years.

On other issues, the panel talked about more females running for elected office in Michigan and their path to winning this fall.

