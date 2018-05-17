(CBS Detroit/CNN) — By weaving a slow-unfolding mystery throughout its grim first season, “13 Reasons Why” became a much-discussed sensation on Netflix, controversially built around sexual assault and a teenage girl’s suicide.

The original concept turned Jay Asher’s book into a brilliantly conceived format for a series, drawing on a series of audiotapes — focusing on different key characters’ role in the story — left behind by Hannah (Katherine Langford) that explained what happened.

Season two picks up months later, and there’s still plenty of detail to be unraveled about Hannah’s past, as the boy with whom she bonded, Clay (Dylan Minette), continues to seek answers. Other kids, such as Jessica (Alisha Boe), grapple with their experiences, and genuine fear regarding what to say publicly about them at a school where star athlete Bryce (Justin Prentice) remains the smiling face of evil, hiding in plain view.

’13 Reasons Why’ has been labeled controversial and groundbreaking. Topics discussed on the show forced families and schools to discuss the difficult topic of mental health, bullying and what needs to be done to keep children safe and healthy.

“13 Reasons Why,” Season 2 premieres May 18 on Netflix.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.