We crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Johnny Noodle King

PHOTO: POLISH K./YELP

Topping the list is Johnny Noodle King, an Asian fusion spot that offers a modern take on Chinese pork buns, ramen and more. Located in a bright red building at 2601 W. Fort in southwest Detroit, it’s the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 538 reviews on Yelp.

Noodles are the star here, with 11 different globe-trotting soups, including chicken phở, spicy red curry, veggie miso with fried tofu and a Korean-style option with braised beef, kimchi and daikon. There are also Chinese-inspired steamed buns like the char siu with grilled pork belly and the Hunan chicken.

Not far from the Ambassador Bridge, this cozy eatery has attracted fans like Yelp reviewer Ashlee H., who says, “They have amazing food! It was worth every bit, and one bowl is big enough to share between two people.”

2. Dynasty Chinese Food

PHOTO: DYNASTY CHINESE FOOD/YELP

Next up is Dynasty Chinese Food, situated at 13340 E. Jefferson Ave. on the city’s east side, just down the street from Grosse Pointe Park. With four stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proved to be a local favorite.

Head to the Riverbend Plaza to check out the daily lunch specials like sesame chicken and pepper steak that start at $5.25 and include fried rice, an egg roll and a fortune cookie. For dinner, there are dozens of Chinese takeout favorites plus house specials such as the Seafood Delight (lobster, scallops, shrimp and crabmeat with vegetables) and scallops with beef.

3. China Wok

PHOTO: MENGA M./YELP

Another affordable option for carryout, China Wok is a much-loved go-to in the University District, with 4.5 stars out of eight Yelp reviews. Head over to 18670 Livernois Ave. to try a few dishes off of the wide-ranging menu.

Start off with classics like fried wontons, boneless spareribs or hot and sour soup. Fried rice, lo mein and other popular fare like shrimp with Sichuan sauce and beef with broccoli are also available. Yelp reviewers say the portions are generous for the price, making it a destination for family-style feasts.

