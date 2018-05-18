DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan appeals court ruled that Dearborn can’t get around lawsuits related to a hayride crash at a city-owned camp in 2013.

At least nine people were taken to a hospital when a hay wagon tipped over at Camp Dearborn in Oakland County. Police say the tractor driver, a Dearborn employee, had been drinking alcohol that day.

The court says Dearborn can’t claim governmental immunity in the lawsuits. The state Supreme Court rejected the city’s appeal Wednesday.

The hayride was part of a fall event for members of a labor organization at Henry Ford College in Dearborn.

