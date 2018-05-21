LANSING (AP) — The prospect of a $12-an-hour minimum wage by 2022 for all Michigan workers, including tipped servers, could be put to a popular vote this fall.

The Michigan One Fair Wage group on Monday submitted 373,507 signatures to the state Bureau of Elections. The Board of State Canvassers must certify roughly 252,000 of them before the proposal can go to the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass or reject. Should it falter there, the initiative would be placed on the November ballot.

Michigan’s current $9.25 an hour wage would be raised to $10 next year and gradually increase to $12 by 2022 under the proposal. Tipped employees would be paid full minimum wage on top of their tips by 2024.

Employers currently must ensure tipped employees make at least the minimum wage.

