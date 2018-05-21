Summer is synonymous with vacation and whether or not you have a family holiday planned already, the good news is you don’t have to travel outside of Michigan for a much-needed getaway. This month, Conde Nast Traveler says it did some digging and named the most beautiful place in every U.S. state.

“No state is the same, and each has its stars, the kind of sights that make you catch your breath and nearly veer off the highway,” Conde Nast writes. The magazine writes that the list “only scrapes the surface” of what the U.S. has to offer, so consider it as a starting point.

In Michigan, Conde Nast named Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore the most beautfiul place in the state.

