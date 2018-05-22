(CBS Detroit) Art Van Furniture is exhibiting its patriotic spirit, inviting the public to bring their worn American Flags to any of its stores from Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28, and trade them in for a complimentary, new 3-foot by 5-foot American flag.

The Midwest’s No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer has experienced enormous customer response to its flag exchange program, collecting 4,000 used, faded flags during the program’s inaugural year in 2017. The retired Stars and Stripes are respectfully disposed of in accordance with the US Flag Code.

“The public has embraced the free flag exchange program and we are proud to continue the tradition as well as introduce it in our newest markets,” said Ron Boire, Art Van Furniture’s president and CEO.

American flags can be exchanged at all store Art Van Furniture showrooms in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Iowa and Missouri on Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Monday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For additional information, visit artvan.com.