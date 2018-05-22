LANSING (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker says he doesn’t regret comparing the state’s largest energy provider to “terrorists” he’d like to “shoot” despite calls for him to publicly apologize.

Republican Rep. Gary Glenn made the comments toward Consumers Energy last week in reference to a bill he sponsors. The legislation would keep electric costs down for Hemlock Semiconductor and lessen the impact of future residential rate hikes.

The bill passed in the House and is now in the Senate.

Glenn tells the Midland Daily News that he “used an obvious analogy referring to the corporation’s threat to hold hostage the Hemlock Semiconductor legislation.”

A Consumers Energy spokeswoman says the company is disappointed in Glenn’s remarks.

Michigan Chamber of Commerce President Rich Studley has asked Glenn to apologize, calling the comments “thoughtless and irresponsible.”