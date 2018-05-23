ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) – Two suburban Detroit schools will reopen Wednesday after being temporarily closed because a science experiment found high levels of mercury in a water sample.

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett said Tuesday that testing company Paragon Laboratories examined eight water samples from Van Hoosen Middle School and Rochester Adams High School and found mercury in none of them.

We are pleased to relay the information from the City of Rochester Hills that the results of the eight water samples taken at Van Hoosen Middle School and Rochester Adams High School have come back non-detect for Mercury. This means that based on certified laboratory testing… — Rochester Schools (@rochcommschools) May 22, 2018

The Rochester Community Schools says students were dismissed early Monday and classes at the two schools were canceled Tuesday for the water tests.

Barnett blamed the water sample that led to the closings was not tested by certified personnel, not tested at a certified lab for testing water quality and not performed by a state or federally approved method.

