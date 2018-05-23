DETROIT — Detroit lags behind in fitness compared to other major cities in the U.S., according to a new fitness index released by the American College of Sports Medicine. The index ranks 100 American cities based on their fitness and Detroit ranked 97 on the list.

The fittest city in the U.S. is Arlington, Virginia, according to the ACSM index. The index was calculated using 33 indicators and Arlington ranked No. 1 in “very good or excellent health” and in “low smoking rates.” The city also landed a spot in the top 10 for 11 other indicators.

