For the first time since 2013, a new name for boys is the most popular baby name in America while the most popular baby name for girls holds steady. Liam and Emma are the top baby names in America for 2017, with Liam taking out Noah for the No. 1 spot while Emma enjoys its fourth year on the top.

The list of most popular baby names was announced this month by the Social Security Administration.

In Michigan specifically, those names are also the most popular, with more than 500 Liams and 530 Emmas being born in 2017.

Here are Michigan’s top 5 baby names for girls in 2017:

Emma Ava Olivia Charlotte Amelia

Here are Michigan’s top 5 baby names for boys in 2017:

Liam Noah Oliver Lucas Mason

The 2017 list includes a few more shake-ups, with two names falling off the top 10 on both the boys’ and girls’ list for the first time. Michael fell off the top 10 for the first time since World War II and landed at No. 12. On the girls side, Emily fell off the top 10 for the first time since 1990.

Click here for the complete list.