ROYAL OAK — One of Royal Oak’s prominent restaurants is undergoing a transformation that brings the community together for art, arcade games and a new menu to offer.

Mr. B’s Gastropub, an iconic dining and nightlife destination in the heart of downtown Royal Oak, announces three new projects: a speakeasy, vintage arcade, and exterior mural – all debuting early this summer.

Over the past four years, the restaurant has already seen interior transformations and an all new freshly sourced menu.

The underground and hidden speakeasy, named Johnny’s, is targeted to open in June. The current design has guests accessing the speakeasy through a back staircase accessible from an exterior kitchen door, with an entrance inside disguised as a cooler door. The 1,500-square-foot space, which seats up to 42 guests, features a long bar with an additional 12 seats, TV’s and A/V capabilities for private party use.

Johnny’s will serve prohibition-era style food, including porcini mushroom and gorgonzola soufflé, rosemary demi and lamb chop lollypops, lump crab napoleon, lobster mac and cheese, vegan cassoulet, and a craft cocktail menu.

