DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Two men are dead following what police described as a close-range gun battle outside a Detroit gas station.

The shooting took place about 5:30 a.m. Thursday on the city’s west side. Police say that, according to preliminary information, a 39-year-old man and his 25-year-old girlfriend had pulled up at the gas station to meet the woman’s 25-year-old ex-boyfriend.

Police say both men were armed and gunfire soon erupted, leaving one man shot in the head and the other in the chest. Both died at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

Tonya Preston lives nearby and told a local news station that she heard about 10 gunshots before hearing the sound of police sirens as officers responded.

