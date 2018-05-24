DETROIT (AP) — A former Detroit police commander who was working off-duty as a security officer has been charged after a 42-year-old patron suffered a head injury while being forcibly escorted from a tavern.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 48-year-old Timothy Leach is expected to be arraigned Thursday on assault, neglect of duty and other charges.

Michael Karpovich was pushed and fell to the tavern’s floor on March 11.

Prosecutors say 53-year-old Detroit police officer Frederick Person also was working security at the restaurant. Person is charged with obstruction of justice, neglect of duty and tampering with evidence.

Leach and Person were not authorized by the police department for secondary employment inside a tavern. Leach had commanded the 11th Police Precinct. He has been demoted to lieutenant.

