BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) – A man charged in the slaying of a man whose body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car at a southern Michigan tow yard says the killing was in self-defense.

Forty-eight-year-old Marko McGee of Battle Creek was arraigned Wednesday on charges including open murder in the death of 43-year-old Diabulo White. Police say White’s girlfriend found the naked body of the Battle Creek man on Monday when she went to retrieve the car.

McGee said during Wednesday’s hearing that White “came to my house and tried to murder me.” The car was apparently taken after the killing and abandoned over the weekend.

Prosecutors say White was beaten with a hammer and possibly strangled before being put in the trunk. He also had gasoline poured on him.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.