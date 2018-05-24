ROCHESTER HILLS  — This estate, set on 3.56 acres on Stony Creek, was built in 1974 in classic English style, and includes pieces scavenged from historical estates and grand English halls like the Earl of Sepan Castle.

mansion Mansion Made From Other Mansions Hits The Market For $1,299,000

You won’t see this house from the street. Instead, you’ll motor down a tree-lined private road and enter through a gate leading to the motor court. Inside, there’s a grand entryway with a stair leading up to a rotunda.

There are living rooms galore, each with a fireplace, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, and enough leaded glass throughout the house to outfit a minor cathedral.

