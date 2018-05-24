MICHIGAN — Michigan State Police will be cracking down on drivers this holiday weekend with several focused enforcements. The aim is to make sure for Memorial Day weekend, everyone traveling is buckled up and making safety a priority.

MSP troopers will join police forces across the country in the international traffic safety initiative Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts). They’ll also be enforcing Click It or Ticket and 6 state trooper projects, according to a release from the department Thursday.

“As part of Operation C.A.R.E., the statewide Click It or Ticket safety belt enforcement campaign, and the 6 State Trooper Project, troopers will take a zero-tolerance approach to unbuckled motorists,” stated Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP. “In addition to looking for safety belt and child restraint violations, troopers will pay special attention to drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and drugs or are driving in a reckless and unsafe manner.”

