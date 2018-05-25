MICHIGAN — What’s better than a scoop of ice cream on a warm Michigan day? Probably just scoops from some of the best ice cream shops in America. And in Michigan, you can find two of those — that is, according to the new roundup by Thrillist.

Two Michigan ice cream shops made the list of 31 best ice cream shops in the country. One shop is located in East Lansing and the other shop is in Traverse City. Day trips, anyone?

Here’s a look at what’s special about them:

Michigan State University Dairy Store was featured, described as having the best black cherry ice cream “on the planet.” The other shop was Moomers in Traverse City, which offers 160 handmade ice creams.

Click here to read more.