GLEN ARBOR — Time magazine has produced a list of the world’s best beaches — and how much they cost — and a Michigan lakefront has made the cut.

Time suggests Glen Arbor is a must-see destination and the good news for travelers is, year-over-year prices for a hotel room in Glen Arbor have dropped 21%, according to Hipmunk, making this a good year to have a Pure Michigan summer.

Glen Arbor is known to Michiganders for being the home of the Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Here’s a look at how much it will set you back (of course us Michiganders have the luxury of skipping the airfare and road tripping it to Glen Arbor, saving hundreds)

Average airfare: $515

Average hotel night: $150

Cost of a week for two: $2,689

