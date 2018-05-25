Filed Under:best beaches, gems, Memorial Weekend, Michigan, Travel

GLEN ARBOR — Time magazine has produced a list of the world’s best beaches — and how much they cost — and a Michigan lakefront has made the cut.

Time suggests Glen Arbor is a must-see destination and the good news for travelers is, year-over-year prices for a hotel room in Glen Arbor have dropped 21%, according to Hipmunk, making this a good year to have a Pure Michigan summer.

Glen Arbor is known to Michiganders for being the home of the Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Here’s a look at how much it will set you back (of course us Michiganders have the luxury of skipping the airfare and road tripping it to Glen Arbor, saving hundreds)

Average airfare: $515
Average hotel night: $150
Cost of a week for two: $2,689

Click here to continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen